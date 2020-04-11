Health commissioner reminds Vermonters about ticks

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s health commissioner is reminding residents who go outdoors to check themselves for ticks.

“Ticks are out in abundance now looking for that first blood meal of the season,” Dr. Mark Levine said this week.

Over 99% of tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, reported to the Health Department are caused by the black-legged tick and tickborne illnesses are most often transmitted between early spring and late fall, the department said.

To prevent tick bites, wear a repellent containing up to 30% DEET, check your body daily for ticks, and limit your exposure to ticks and tick habitats, the Health Department said.

