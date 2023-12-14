REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - City health officials in Revere have been in communication with school administrators after bed bugs were found at multiple local schools, a member of the Department of Public Health said Wednesday.

The official did not identify the schools involved but confirmed bed bugs were found at three schools within the city’s public school district.

7NEWS reached out to the Revere Public Schools for comment but did not hear back Wednesday night.

There are 11 schools in the Revere Public Schools, with a total enrollment of just under 7,300 students, according to state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education data.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)