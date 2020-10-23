Health experts concerned as Mass. experiences spike in COVID-19 cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - With the Commonwealth reporting more than 600 new cases every day this week, and nearly 1,000 cases on Thursday, many health experts are wondering if this is the start of the second surge.

Harvard Epidemiologist Michael Mina says when COVID numbers were lower in the summer, Massachusettes did not prepare enough for the fall and that’s why we are seeing the number of cases skyrocket as we move into cooler weather.

“We now have seasonality roaring up and that was expected,” he said. “We have economic openings and school openings all kind of hitting head first at each other and it’s creating this perfect storm in my opinion.”

The national average of new, daily cases has climbed to just over 60,000 and some states and cities are choosing to reimpose virus restrictions.

In Massachusetts, state health officials have put 22 new towns in the red — bringing the total number of high-risk communities up to 77.

Those communities are not allowed to move onto Phase 3 in the reopening process and must revert totally bak to Phase 1.

“We’re seeing a spike that is likely to greatly exceed what we saw in the summer,” Mina said.

He believes the key to keeping the virus under control is more frequent testing. He said the drive up testing centers are useful but not convenient enough for people without cars.

“Until your testing large factions of the population pretty frequently, say every week, your gonna barely find the people who you need to find when they’re infectious. And so, maybe you’ll put a small dent, but really not change the course of things,” he said.

Until there is an effective vaccine, Mina said the country should focus on sending rapid tests to every resident.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)