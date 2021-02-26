Health experts: COVID-19 vaccine side effects could be confused with signs of breast cancer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Health experts warn that COVID-19 side effects could be confused with signs of breast cancer.

The vaccine immune response can cause lymph nodes to swell or become tender, experts say and this swelling can show up on a routine mammogram.

Dana-Farber breast cancer oncologist Dr. Harold Burstein said this is actually a sign the vaccine is working.

“The body makes an immune response and that often includes getting an enlargement of the lymph nodes in the region where there is an infection or a vaccine. It is not uncommon that you might have some swelling of the lymph nodes in the armpit on that side,” he explained.

The swelling should go down in a few days.

Doctors recommend patients schedule their mammograms before getting the vaccine or to space out the two appointments.

