BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has drafted up a plan for COVID-19 vaccination distributions within the state.

According to the drafted plan released Friday, those who would receive the vaccine first include healthcare personnel likely to be exposed to or treat people with COVID-19, those at increased risk for severe illness, people 65 years of age and older, and other essential workers.

The plan has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for review.

Massachusetts is expected to get between 20,000 and 60,000 doses during the first distribution of a vaccine.

