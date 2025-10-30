NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A health hazard forced the Star Market on Austin Street in Netwon over the Mass Pike to close its doors.

On Tuesday, the Newton Health and Human Services Department was notified by the state department of environmental protection that “demolition work inside the Star Market […] may have resulted in the release of asbestos into the building which might result in an imminent health hazard,” commissioner Shin-Yi Lao said.

The store was closed around 4:30 on Tuesday afternoon to allow for a “a full investigation” and any necessary mitigation measures.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)