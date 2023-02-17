BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A health hazard warning has been lifted after a fire burned through the Clean Harbors Waste disposal site in Braintree Thursday night.

A few dozen firefighters were seen on scene around 11 p.m. as two ladder trucks poured water on at least three tractor trailers that appeared to be burning.

The town of Braintree shared a statement just after 11 p.m. noting what it described as an “active fire” at Clean Harbors off Hill Ave.

“We are asking residents in the area to stay in their homes and keep the windows closed,” the town said.

The town said hazmat teams were called to the scene, but the immediate threat is over as of early Friday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)