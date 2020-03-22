Health officials: 121 new coronavirus cases in Mass., total rises to 646, 5 dead

There are now 646 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 525 cases on Friday, health officials announced Saturday. 5 deaths have been reported.

The cases involve 338 men and 308 women. 71 of the patients have been hospitalized, 263 not hospitalized and 312 are under investigation.

Twenty-four are from Barnstable County, 23 are from Berkshire County, 24 are from Bristol County, one from Dukes and Nantucket County, 60 from Essex County, two from Franklin County, 12 from Hampden County, four from Hampshire County, 199 from Middlesex County, 75from Norfolk County, 25from Plymouth County, 126 from Suffolk County, 37 from Worcester County and 34 are unknown, according to the DPH.

