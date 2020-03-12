Health officials: 13 new coronavirus cases in Mass., total rises to 108

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 108 presumptive of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, health officials announced Thursday.

The cases include 60 men and 48 women.

Nine are from Berkshire County, two in Essex County, 49 in Middlesex County, 24 in Norfolk County, 22 in Suffolk County, one in Worcester county and one listed as unknown, according to the Department of Public Health.

Of the 108 cases, 82 have been traced to the Biogen conference at the Marriot Long Wharf in Boston.

Ten of the patients have been hospitalized, 89 were not hospitalized, and nine are under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)