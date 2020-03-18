Health officials: 13 new coronavirus cases in NH, total rises to 39

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - There are now 39 confirmed coronavirus cases in New Hampshire, up from 26 cases on Tuesday, health officials announced Wednesday.

The new cases are all in adults, including six males and seven females, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

Three of the new cases are from Rockingham County, four are from Hillsboro County, three are from Carroll County, two are from Belknap County, and one is from Merrimack County.

Community-based transmission has been identified in Rockingham, Grafton, Merrimack, and Carroll counties, health officials said.

Two patients have been hospitalized and are in stable condition, while the others are said to be isolated at home and have not required hospitalization.

In total, 891 Granite Staters have been tested for the virus and 550 are being monitored at this time.

