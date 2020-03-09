Health officials: 13 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has identified 13 more presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total in the Bay State to 41 — including one confirmed case.

The department announced the increase on Monday, a day after the number of presumptive cases doubled.

Of the 41 confirmed or presumptive positive cases, 32 are associated with the Biogen conference.

All patients who tested presumptive positive are isolating at home, state officials said.

The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Massachusetts remains low at this time.

The State Public Health Lab’s result is considered “presumptive positive” and the specimens will now be sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation.

The Department of Public Health is providing daily updates on the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases at mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-cases-quarantine-and-monitoring.

As of Wednesday, March 4, 719 people have been subject to self-quarantine in Massachusetts because of COVID-19. Of those, 470 people have completed monitoring and are no longer quarantined, while 249 are currently quarantined. This information is updated online each Wednesday.

For more information on COVID-19 visit: mass.gov/2019coronavirus.

