Health officials: 15 new coronavirus cases in Mass., total rises to 138

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 119 presumptive and 19 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, health officials announced Saturday.

The cases include 74 men and 64 women. Eleven of the patients have been hospitalized, 105 not hospitalized and 21 are under investigation.

One is from Barnstable County, nine are from Berkshire County, one is from Bristol County, five from Essex, 65 from Middlesex, 28 from Norfolk, 27 from Suffolk and two from Worcester County, according to the DPH.

Of the 138 cases, 104 have been linked to the Biogen conference.

Hospitals are able to take a swab from individuals who may be infected but those samples then have to be sent to the lab for additional examination.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

