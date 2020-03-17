Health officials: 21 new coronavirus cases in Mass., total rises to 218

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 218 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 197 cases on Monday, health officials announced Tuesday.

The cases involve 116 men and 102 women. Twenty-one of the patients have been hospitalized, 145 not hospitalized and 52 are under investigation.

Two are from Barnstable County, 14 are from Berkshire County, five are from Bristol County, eight from Essex County, one from Hampden County, 89 from Middlesex County, 43 from Norfolk County, five from Plymouth County, 42 from Suffolk County, eight from Worcester County and one is unknown, according to the DPH.

Of the 197 cases, 102 have been linked to the Biogen conference at the Long Wharf hotel in Boston.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Click here for more information on the coronavirus and tips on how to protect yourself.

