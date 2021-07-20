YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A total of 24 residents and nine staff members at a West Yarmouth assisted living facility have all tested positive for coronavirus, state health officials said.

The first positive case at the Maplewood at Mayflower Place was confirmed on July 10 and testing is still ongoing, according to a release issued by the Department of Public Health.

Residents who have tested positive have been offered monoclonal antibody therapeutics. A majority of them are vaccinated and asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

All positive staff are said to be “stable.”

On July 19, health officials updated guidance for Barnstable County long-term care facilities to help control infection. Some of those updates include:

Long-term care facilities in Barnstable County must continue to perform surveillance testing on each staff person who is not fully vaccinated each week.

Long-term care facilities in Barnstable County must conduct an inventory of all of their PPE within the next forty-eight hours and contact DPH if they do not have at least two weeks’ supply of alcohol-based hand rub, facemasks, gowns, gloves, N95 respirators.

All visitors to long-term care facilities in Barnstable County must wear masks for indoor visitation, regardless of vaccination status.

Health officials said only six facilities across the state reported new positive staff and/or resident cases last week. All six of those facilities reported only one to two cases over the course of a week.

As of June 12th, 88 percent of nursing home residents are fully vaccinated and 73 percent of staff.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)