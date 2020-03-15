Health officials: 26 new coronavirus cases in Mass., total rises to 164

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 119 presumptive and 45 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, health officials announced Saturday.

The cases involve 90 men and 74 women. Thirteen of the patients have been hospitalized, 115 not hospitalized and 36 are under investigation.

One is from Barnstable County, nine are from Berkshire County, one is from Bristol County, six from Essex County, one from Hampden County, 75 from Middlesex County, 31 from Norfolk County, one from Plymouth County, 31 from Suffolk Count,y six from Worcester County and two unknown, according to the DPH.

Of the 138 cases, 108 have been linked to the Biogen conference.

Hospitals are able to take a swab from individuals who may be infected but those samples then have to be sent to the lab for additional examination.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

