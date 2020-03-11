Health officials: 3 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Mass., total now 95

BOSTON (WHDH) - Health officials announced three new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts on Wednesday bringing the state’s total to 95.

Forty-three of the patients are women and 52 are men.

Seventy-seven of the 95 are related to a Biogen conference.

The CDC has confirmed five more of the presiumptive positive cases bring the number up from one to six.

More than 1,000 Bay State residents have been quarantined due to the coronavirus, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Of the 1,083 residents who have been subject to quarantine, 638 have completed their monitoring and are no longer in quarantine, and 445 people are currently undergoing monitoring or are under quarantine, according to the department’s latest numbers.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

