Health officials: 33 new coronavirus cases in Mass., total rises to 197

There are now 197 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, health officials announced Monday.

The cases involve 104 men and 93 women. Fourteen of the patients have been hospitalized, 123 not hospitalized and 51 are under investigation.

One is from Barnstable County, 11 are from Berkshire County, two are from Bristol County, eight from Essex County, one from Hampden County, 83 from Middlesex County, 36 from Norfolk County, three from Plymouth County, 36 from Suffolk County, six from Worcester County and ten unknown, according to the DPH.

Of the 197 cases, 100 have been linked to the Biogen conference.

Hospitals are able to take a swab from individuals who may be infected but those samples then have to be sent to the lab for additional examination.

