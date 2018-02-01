Health Officials: 38 more die from flu in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State health officials report 38 more people died from the flu in South Carolina last week.

The Department of Health and Control said 84 people have now died from the flu outbreak in South Carolina this season.

DHEC said about 600 people were hospitalized with the flu in South Carolina between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27. The agency said the number of flu cases in the state increased by 25 percent from the previous week.

Nearly 60,000 people have been diagnosed with flu since October.

No pediatric flu deaths have been reported in South Carolina. Flu season typically runs from October through May.