Health officials: 38 new coronavirus cases in Mass., total rises to 256

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 256 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 218 cases on Tuesday, health officials announced Wednesday.

The cases involve 137 men and 119 women. 27 of the patients have been hospitalized, 151 not hospitalized and 78 are under investigation.

Two are from Barnstable County, 17 are from Berkshire County, five are from Bristol County, 14 from Essex County, one from Franklin County, two from Hampden County, 100 from Middlesex County, 45 from Norfolk County, five from Plymouth County, 51 from Suffolk County, 10 from Worcester County and 4 is unknown, according to the DPH.

Of the 256 cases, 97 have been linked to the Biogen conference at the Long Wharf hotel in Boston.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Click here for more information on the coronavirus and tips on how to protect yourself.

