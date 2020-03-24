Health officials: 382 new COVID-19 cases in Mass., total rises to 1,159 with 11 coronavirus-related deaths

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 1,159 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 777 cases on Monday, health officials announced Tuesday. Eleven deaths have been reported.

The cases involve 589 men and 567 women and 3 unknown. Ninety-four of the patients have been hospitalized, 313 not hospitalized and 752 are under investigation.

Forty are from Barnstable County, 37 are from Berkshire County, 31 are from Bristol County, two from Dukes and Nantucket County, 118 from Essex County, five from Franklin County, 24 from Hampden County, eight from Hampshire County, 304 from Middlesex County, 129 from Norfolk County, 64 from Plymouth County, 234 from Suffolk County, 73 from Worcester County and 90 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 13,749 Massachusetts residents have been tested for COVID-19 by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial and clinical labs, up from 8,922 residents on Monday.

Of the 1,159 cases, 99 have been linked to the Biogen conference at the Long Wharf hotel in Boston.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Over two thousand Mass. residents have been quarantined as of March 19.

Click here for more information on the coronavirus and tips on how to protect yourself.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)