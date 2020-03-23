Health officials: 4 more coronavirus-related deaths from Essex, Worcester, Suffolk and Norfolk counties

BOSTON (WHDH) - The state of Massachusetts announced four more coronavirus-related deaths Monday.

The victims, whose names have not been released, include, two women in their 70s from Essex and Worcester counties, a man in his 60s from Suffolk County and one in his 80s from Norfolk County, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

All were hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

As of 4 p.m. on March 23, 8,922 Mass. residents have been tested for COVID-19 up from 6,004 on Sunday.

Of those, 777 have tested positive.

Health officials say that these numbers reflect additional testing that is now taking place in the Commonwealth and that the effort to increase testing capacity will continue.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that a “stay-at-home” advisory will go into effect on Tuesday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting at noon on Tuesday, March 24, all non-essential workers will be required to stay in their homes and limit all “unnecessary” activities until April 7 at noon, Baker said.

“Everyone is advised to stay home and limit all unnecessary activities,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House. “We’re asking everyone to use their common sense, think about the impact this virus is having on the sick and elderly, and to limit their interactions with other people. This cuts down on the chances this virus has to spread.”

Grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare facilities, virus testing labs, gas stations, liquor stores, public transit, restaurants that offer takeout and delivery, police departments, and other essential operations will remain open while the advisory is in effect.

