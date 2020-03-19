Health officials: 5 new coronavirus cases in NH, total rises to 44

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - There are now 44 confirmed coronavirus cases in New Hampshire, up from 39 cases on Wednesday, health officials announced Thursday.

The new cases are all in adults, including three men and two women, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

Two of the new cases are in Grafton County, one is in Rockingham County, one is in Belknap County, and one is in Merrimack County.

All of the individuals either have traveled to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, officials said. They are all isolating at home and their household members are quarantining.

DHHS says it is conducting contact investigations for each patient.

In total, 1,420 Granite Staters have been tested for the virus and 575 are being monitored at this time.

