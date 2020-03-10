Health officials: 51 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Mass., total now 92

BOSTON (WHDH) - Health officials announced 51 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 92.

During a news conference at the State House, Secretary of Health and Human Services Mary Lou Sudders said that when including the new cases, seven were in Berkshire County, one was in Essex County, 41 in Middlesex County, 22 in Norfolk County, 20 in Suffolk County and 1 in Worcester County.

Forty of the patients are women and 52 are men.

Seventy of the 92 are related to a Biogen conference.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)