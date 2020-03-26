Health officials: 579 new COVID-19 cases in Mass., total rises to 2,417 with 25 coronavirus-related deaths

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 2,417 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 1,838 cases on Wednesday, health officials announced Thursday with 25 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 1,197 men and 1,218 women. 219 of the patients have been hospitalized, 366 not hospitalized and 2,062 are under investigation.

Sixty-seven are from Barnstable County, 73 are from Berkshire County, 90 are from Bristol County, three from Dukes and Nantucket County, 247 from Essex County, 16 from Franklin County, 55 from Hampden County, 17 from Hampshire County, 538 from Middlesex County, 292 from Norfolk County, 138 from Plymouth County, 448 from Suffolk County, 166 from Worcester County and 267 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

Ten more deaths were reported Thursday, including eight men ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s and two women in their 70s and 80s.

Many of them had preexisting conditions.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, 23,500 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Of the 2,417 cases, 99 have been linked to the Biogen conference at the Long Wharf hotel in Boston.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Over two thousand Mass. residents have been quarantined as of March 19.

Click here for more information on the coronavirus and tips on how to protect yourself.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)