Health officials: 679 new COVID-19 cases in Mass., total rises to 1,838 with 15 coronavirus-related deaths

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 1,838 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 1,159 cases on Tuesday, health officials announced Wednesday. Fifteen deaths have been reported.

The cases involve 933 men and 903 women. One hundred and three of the patients have been hospitalized, 350 not hospitalized and 1,385 are under investigation.

Fifty-one are from Barnstable County, 71 are from Berkshire County, 67 are from Bristol County, three from Dukes and Nantucket County, 177 Essex County, 14 from Franklin County, 45 from Hampden County, 11 from Hampshire County, 446 from Middlesex County, 222 from Norfolk County, 101 from Plymouth County, 342 from Suffolk County, 129 from Worcester County and 159 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Four more deaths were reported Wednesday, including three men and one woman all in their 70s and 80s.

One man and the woman were from Worcester County, and the other two men were from Norfolk and Barnstable counties.

Of the 1,828 cases, 99 have been linked to the Biogen conference at the Long Wharf hotel in Boston.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 19,794 individuals had been tested for the virus.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Over two thousand Mass. residents have been quarantined as of March 19.

