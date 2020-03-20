Health officials: 85 new coronavirus cases in Mass., total rises to 413

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 413 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 328 cases on Thursday, health officials announced Friday.

The cases involve 218 men and 195 women. 58 of the patients have been hospitalized, 199 not hospitalized and 156 are under investigation.

Nine are from Barnstable County, 20 are from Berkshire County, six are from Bristol County, 29 from Essex County, one from Franklin County, three from Hampden County, two from Hampshire County, 144 from Middlesex County, 64 from Norfolk County, 11 from Plymouth County, 86 from Suffolk County, 19 from Worcester County and 19 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Of the 413 cases, 97 have been linked to the Biogen conference at the Long Wharf hotel in Boston.

Massachusetts health officials on Friday announced the state’s first coronavirus-related death.

The victim, a man in his 80s from Suffolk County, had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Boston, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The victim also had an underlying health condition, officials said.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Over two thousand Mass. residents have been quarantined as of March 19.

