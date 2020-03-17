Health officials: 9 new coronavirus cases in NH, total rises to 26

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - There are now 26 confirmed coronavirus cases in New Hampshire, up from 17 cases on Monday, health officials announced Tuesday.

The new cases are all in adults, including five males and four females, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

Four of the new cases are from Rockingham County, three are from Hillsboro County, and two are from Grafton County.

All of the patients are said to be isolated at home and have not required hospitalization.

In total, 742 Granite Staters have been tested for the virus and 475 are being monitored at this time.

