Health officials announce 1,013 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths, bringing death toll to 6,372

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 92,675 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 91,662 cases on Saturday, health officials announced Friday and 6,372 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,269 are from Barnstable County, 520 are from Berkshire County, 6,596 are from Bristol County, 26 from Dukes County, 13,457 from Essex County, 313 from Franklin County, 5,687 from Hampden County, 830 from Hampshire County, 20,437 from Middlesex County, 7,812 from Norfolk County, 13 from Nantucket County, 7,559 from Plymouth County, 17,417 from Suffolk County, 10,431 from Worcester County and 308 are unknown, according to the DPH.

68 more deaths were reported Sunday and 1,013 new cases.

As of 4 p.m., 532,373 people have been tested for the virus up from 520,986.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 56,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 32,500 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

