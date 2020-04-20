Health officials announce 103 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 1,809

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 39,643 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 38,077 cases on Sunday, health officials announced Monday, and 1,809 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 17,434 men and 20,777 women.

664 are from Barnstable County, 387 are from Berkshire County, 1,779 are from Bristol County, 14 from Dukes County, 5,296 from Essex County, 187 from Franklin County, 2,438 from Hampden County, 332 from Hampshire County, 9,253 from Middlesex County, nine from Nantucket County, 3,960 from Norfolk County, 2,976 from Plymouth County, 8,314 from Suffolk County, 3,179 from Worcester County and 855 are unknown, according to the DPH.

103 more deaths were reported Monday.

As of 4 p.m., 169,398 people have been tested for the virus, up from 162,241.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 17,600 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

