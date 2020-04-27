Health officials announce 104 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 3,003 with 56,462 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 56,462 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 54,938 cases on Sunday, health officials announced Monday and 3,003 coronavirus-related deaths.

798 are from Barnstable County, 428 are from Berkshire County, 3,068 are from Bristol County, 15 from Dukes County, 7,708 from Essex County, 231 from Franklin County, 3,381 from Hampden County, 443 from Hampshire County, 12,953 from Middlesex County, 5,398 from Norfolk County, 10 from Nantucket County, 4,607 from Plymouth County, 11,883 from Suffolk County, 4,744 from Worcester County and 795 are unknown, according to the DPH.

104 more deaths were reported.

As of 4 p.m., 244,887 people have been tested for the virus up from 236,100.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 17,600 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

