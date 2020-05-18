Health officials announce 1,042 new coronavirus cases, 65 deaths bringing death toll to 5,862

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 87,052 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 86,010 cases on Sunday, health officials announced Monday, and 5,862 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,155 are from Barnstable County, 497 are from Berkshire County, 5,996 are from Bristol County, 26 from Dukes County, 12,587 from Essex County, 308 from Franklin County, 5,264 from Hampden County, 774 from Hampshire County, 19,345 from Middlesex County, 7,524 from Norfolk County, 12 from Nantucket County, 7,139 from Plymouth County, 16,671 from Suffolk County, 9,442 from Worcester County and 312 are unknown, according to the DPH.

65 more deaths were reported Monday and 1,042 new cases.

As of 4 p.m., 469,199 people have been tested for the virus up from 460,826.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 48,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 27,800 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

