Health officials announce 1,045 new coronavirus cases, 128 deaths bringing death toll to 6,066

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 88,970 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 87,925 cases on Tuesday, health officials announced Wednesday and 6,066 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,197 are from Barnstable County, 500 are from Berkshire County, 6,165 are from Bristol County, 26 from Dukes County, 12,920 from Essex County, 309 from Franklin County, 5,418 from Hampden County, 792 from Hampshire County, 19,708 from Middlesex County, 7,607 from Norfolk County, 12 from Nantucket County, 7,280 from Plymouth County, 16,962 from Suffolk County, 9,780 from Worcester County and 294 are unknown, according to the DPH.

128 more deaths were reported Wednesday and 1,045 new cases.

As of 4 p.m., 489,953 people have been tested for the virus up from 476,940.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 56,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 32,500 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

