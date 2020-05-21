Health officials announce 1,114 new coronavirus cases, 82 deaths bringing death toll to 6,148

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 90,084 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 88,970 cases on Wednesday, health officials announced Thursday and 6,148 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,202 are from Barnstable County, 509 are from Berkshire County, 6,286 are from Bristol County, 26 from Dukes County, 13,063 from Essex County, 310 from Franklin County, 5,492 from Hampden County, 806 from Hampshire County, 19,930 from Middlesex County, 7,691 from Norfolk County, 13 from Nantucket County, 7,366 from Plymouth County, 17,089 from Suffolk County, 9,997 from Worcester County and 304 are unknown, according to the DPH.

82 more deaths were reported Thursday and 1,114 new cases.

As of 4 p.m., 501,486 people have been tested for the virus up from 489,953.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 56,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 32,500 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

