Health officials announce 113 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 957 with 28,163 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 28,163 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 26,867 cases on Monday, health officials announced Tuesday and 957 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 12,531 men and 14,750 women.

514 are from Barnstable County, 360 are from Berkshire County, 1,435 are from Bristol County, 11 from Dukes County, nine from Nantucket County, 3,594 from Essex County, 155 from Franklin County, 1,798 from Hampden County, 233 from Hampshire County, 6,254 from Middlesex County, 2,969 from Norfolk County, 2,207 from Plymouth County, 5,872 from Suffolk County, 2,246 from Worcester County and 506 are unknown, according to the DPH.

113 more deaths were reported Tuesday.

As of 4 p.m., 126,551 people have been tested for the virus up from 122,049.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 13,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

