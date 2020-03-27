Health officials announce 10 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 35 with 3,240 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 3,240 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 2,417 cases on Thursday, health officials announced Friday and 35 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 1,603 men and 1,623 women. 288 of the patients have been hospitalized, 999 not hospitalized and 1,953 are under investigation.

One hundred are from Barnstable County, 105 are from Berkshire County, 129 are from Bristol County, four from Dukes and Nantucket County, 350 from Essex County, 24 from Franklin County, 90 from Hampden County, 20 from Hampshire County, 685 from Middlesex County, 393 from Norfolk County, 187 from Plymouth County, 631 from Suffolk County, 219 from Worcester County and 303 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Of the 3,240 cases, 99 have been linked to the Biogen conference at the Long Wharf hotel in Boston.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Over two thousand Mass. residents have been quarantined as of March 19.

