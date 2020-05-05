Health officials announce 122 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 4,212 with 70,271 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 70,271 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 69,087 cases on Monday, health officials announced Tuesday and 4,212 coronavirus-related deaths.

969 are from Barnstable County, 457 are from Berkshire County, 4,235 are from Bristol County, 21 from Dukes County, 9,979 from Essex County, 275 from Franklin County, 4,203 from Hampden County, 575 from Hampshire County, 15,980 from Middlesex County, 6,466 from Norfolk County, 11 from Nantucket County, 5,736 from Plymouth County, 14,173 from Suffolk County, 6,597 from Worcester County and 594 are unknown, according to the DPH.

122 more deaths were reported Tuesday.

As of 4 p.m., 333,349 people have been tested for the virus up from 324,268.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that nearly 28,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 17,000 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

