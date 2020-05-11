Health officials announce 129 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 5,108 with 78,462 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 78,462 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 77,793 cases on Sunday, health officials announced Monday and 5,108 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,075 are from Barnstable County, 478 are from Berkshire County, 4,999 are from Bristol County, 23 from Dukes County, 11,432 from Essex County, 296 from Franklin County, 4,763 from Hampden County, 688 from Hampshire County, 17,774 from Middlesex County, 7,004 from Norfolk County, 12 from Nantucket County, 6,457 from Plymouth County, 15,356 from Suffolk County, 7,818 from Worcester County and 287 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

129 more deaths were reported Monday.

As of 4 p.m., 394,728 people have been tested for the virus up from 388,389.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 32,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 22,000 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)