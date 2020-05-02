Health officials announce 130 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 3,846 with 66,263 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 66,263 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 64,311 cases on Friday, health officials announced Saturday and 3,846 coronavirus-related deaths.

937 are from Barnstable County, 448 are from Berkshire County, 3,916 are from Bristol County, 18 from Dukes County, 9,362 from Essex County, 263 from Franklin County, 4,003 from Hampden County, 549 from Hampshire County, 15,048 from Middlesex County, 6,187 from Norfolk County, 11 from Nantucket County, 5,409 from Plymouth County, 13,606 from Suffolk County, 6,129 from Worcester County and 377 are unknown, according to the DPH.

130 more deaths were reported Saturday.

As of 4 p.m., 298,994 people have been tested for the virus, up from 289,636.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

