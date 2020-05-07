Health officials announce 132 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 4,552 with 73,721 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 73,721 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 72,025 cases on Wednesday, health officials announced Thursday and 4,552 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,021 are from Barnstable County, 464 are from Berkshire County, 4,529 are from Bristol County, 22 from Dukes County, 10,610 from Essex County, 285 from Franklin County, 4,441 from Hampden County, 595 from Hampshire County, 16,676 from Middlesex County, 6,729 from Norfolk County, 11 from Nantucket County, 6,081 from Plymouth County, 14,732 from Suffolk County, 7,197 from Worcester County and 328 are unknown, according to the DPH.

132 more deaths were reported Wednesday.

As of 4 p.m., 351,632 people have been tested for the virus up from 339,639.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 32,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 22,000 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

