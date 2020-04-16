Health officials announce 137 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 1,245 with 32,181 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 32,181 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 29,918 cases on Wednesday, health officials announced Thursday and 1,245 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 14,176 men and 16,794 women.

550 are from Barnstable County, 382 are from Berkshire County, 1,605 are from Bristol County, 12 from Dukes County, nine from Nantucket County, 4,245 from Essex County, 170 from Franklin County, 1,985 from Hampden County, 248 from Hampshire County, 7,206 from Middlesex County, 3,342 from Norfolk County, 2,466 from Plymouth County, 6,820 from Suffolk County, 2,503 from Worcester County and 638 are unknown, according to the DPH.

137 more deaths were reported Thursday.

As of 4 p.m., 140,773 people have been tested for the virus, up from 132,023.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 17,600 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

