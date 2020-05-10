Health officials announce 139 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 4,979 with 77,793 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 77,793 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 76,743 cases on Saturday, health officials announced Sunday and 4,979 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,068 are from Barnstable County, 475 are from Berkshire County, 4,931 are from Bristol County, 23 from Dukes County, 11,353 from Essex County, 294 from Franklin County, 4,714 from Hampden County, 676 from Hampshire County, 17,589 from Middlesex County, 6,952 from Norfolk County, 12 from Nantucket County, 6,382 from Plymouth County, 15,279 from Suffolk County, 7,743 from Worcester County and 302 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

139 more deaths were reported Sunday.

As of 4 p.m., 388,389 people have been tested for the virus up from 376,537.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 32,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 22,000 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)