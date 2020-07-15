Health officials announce 142 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 8,152

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Department of Public Health reported 142 newly confirmed coronavirus cases for a total of 106,128 cases in Massachusetts and 27 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 8,152 statewide Wednesday.

1,593 are from Barnstable County, 615 are from Berkshire County, 8,558 are from Bristol County, 57 from Dukes County, 16,564 from Essex County, 385 from Franklin County, 7,056 from Hampden County, 1,012 from Hampshire County, 24,652 from Middlesex County, 9,560 from Norfolk County, 25 from Nantucket County, 8,832 from Plymouth County, 20,411 from Suffolk County, 12,724 from Worcester County and 303 are unknown, according to the DPH.

580 people are currently hospitalized — up 20 from the previous report. 80 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. Probable cases are defined as individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.

They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

In addition to the new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, 75 are newly probable.

One probable death was reported.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The average age of coronavirus patient is 51-years-old and the average age of death is 82.

On June 30, the state reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time in months.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that about 71,059 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

About 69,227 of those individuals have completed their quarantine while about 1,832 remain.

