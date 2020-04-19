Health officials announce 146 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 1,706

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 38,077 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 36,372 cases on Saturday, health officials announced Sunday, and 1,706 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 16,909 men and 20,138 women.

632 are from Barnstable County, 387 are from Berkshire County, 1,731 are from Bristol County, 14 from Dukes County, 5,153 from Essex County, 181 from Franklin County, 2,337 from Hampden County, 317 from Hampshire County, 8,737 from Middlesex County, nine from Nantucket County, 3,789 from Norfolk County, 2,832 from Plymouth County, 8,074 from Suffolk County, 3,069 from Worcester County and 815 are unknown, according to the DPH.

146 more deaths were reported Sunday.

As of 4 p.m., 162,241 people have been tested for the virus, up from 156,806.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 17,600 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

