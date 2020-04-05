Health officials announce 15 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 231 with 12,500 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 12,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 10,736 cases on Saturday, health officials announced Sunday, and 231 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 5,901 men and 6,528 women. 1,145 of the patients have been hospitalized, 3,675 not hospitalized and 7,680 are under investigation.

347 are from Barnstable County, 258 are from Berkshire County, 659 are from Bristol County, eight from Dukes and Nantucket County, 1,506 from Essex County, 100 from Franklin County, 768 from Hampden County, 128 from Hampshire County, 2,632 from Middlesex County, nine from Nantucket, 1,271 from Norfolk County, 963 from Plymouth County, 2,658 from Suffolk County, 978 from Worcester County and 215 are unknown, according to the DPH.

15 more deaths were reported Sunday.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, 71,937 people have been tested for the virus.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

