Health officials announce 150 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 4,702 with 75,333 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 75,333 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 73,721 cases on Thursday, health officials announced Friday and 4,702 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,038 are from Barnstable County, 472 are from Berkshire County, 4,670 are from Bristol County, 22 from Dukes County, 10,995 from Essex County, 289 from Franklin County, 4,522 from Hampden County, 654 from Hampshire County, 17,014 from Middlesex County, 6,801 from Norfolk County, 11 from Nantucket County, 6,194 from Plymouth County, 14,944 from Suffolk County, 7,410 from Worcester County and 297 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

150 more deaths were reported Friday.

As of 4 p.m., 366,023 people have been tested for the virus up from 351,632.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 32,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 22,000 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)