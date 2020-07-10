Health officials announce 152 new coronavirus cases and 28 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 8,081

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 152 newly confirmed coronavirus cases for a total of 105,290 cases in Massachusetts and 28 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 8,081 statewide Friday.

1,570 are from Barnstable County, 610 are from Berkshire County, 8,426 are from Bristol County, 56 from Dukes County, 16,414 from Essex County, 383 from Franklin County, 6,943 from Hampden County, 995 from Hampshire County, 24,377 from Middlesex County, 9,403 from Norfolk County, 22 from Nantucket County, 8,786 from Plymouth County, 20,228 from Suffolk County, 12,603 from Worcester County and 294 are unknown, according to the DPH.

632 people are currently hospitalized — down 3 from the previous report. 98 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. Probable cases are defined as individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.

They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

In addition to the new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Friday, 61 are newly probable.

No probable deaths were reported.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The average age of coronavirus patient is 51-years-old and the average age of death is 82.

On June 30, the state reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time in months.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that about 70,377 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

About 68,034 of those individuals have completed their quarantine while about 2,343 remain.

