Health officials announce 152 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 1,961 with 41,199 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 41,199 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 39,643 cases on Monday, health officials announced Tuesday and 1,961 coronavirus-related deaths.

672 are from Barnstable County, 404 are from Berkshire County, 1,852 are from Bristol County, 14 from Dukes County, nine from Nantucket County, 5,521 from Essex County, 192 from Franklin County, 2,533 from Hampden County, 337 from Hampshire County, 9,621 from Middlesex County, 4,042 from Norfolk County, 3,043 from Plymouth County, 8,669 from Suffolk County, 3,341 from Worcester County and 929 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

152 more deaths were reported.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 175, 372 people have been tested for the virus.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 17,600 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Click here for more information on the coronavirus and tips on how to protect yourself.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)