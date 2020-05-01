Health officials announce 154 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 3,716 with 64,311 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 64,311 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 62,205 cases on Thursday, health officials announced Friday and 3,716 coronavirus-related deaths.

902 are from Barnstable County, 444 are from Berkshire County, 3,792 are from Bristol County, 18 from Dukes County, 9,028 from Essex County, 260 from Franklin County, 3,900 from Hampden County, 518 from Hampshire County, 14,607 from Middlesex County, 6,065 from Norfolk County, 11 from Nantucket County, 5,259 from Plymouth County, 13,295 from Suffolk County, 5,787 from Worcester County and 425 are unknown, according to the DPH.

154 more deaths were reported Friday.

As of 4 p.m., 289,636 people have been tested for the virus up from 275,647.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 17,600 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

