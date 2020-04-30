Health officials announce 157 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 3,562 with 62,205 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 62,205 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 60,265 cases on Wednesday, health officials announced Thursday and 3,562 coronavirus-related deaths.

860 are from Barnstable County, 442 are from Berkshire County, 3,580 are from Bristol County, 17 from Dukes County, 8,673 from Essex County, 257 from Franklin County, 3,777 from Hampden County, 546 from Hampshire County, 14,208 from Middlesex County, 5,896 from Norfolk County, 11 from Nantucket County, 5,083 from Plymouth County, 12,890 from Suffolk County, 5,550 from Worcester County and 415 are unknown, according to the DPH.

157 more deaths were reported Thursday.

As of 4 p.m., 275,647 people have been tested for the virus up from 265,618.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 17,600 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

