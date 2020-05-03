Health officials announce 158 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 4,004 with 68,087 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 68,087 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 66,263 cases on Saturday, health officials announced Sunday and 4,004 coronavirus-related deaths.

946 are from Barnstable County, 451 are from Berkshire County, 4,019 are from Bristol County, 21 from Dukes County, 9,542 from Essex County, 269 from Franklin County, 4,066 from Hampden County, 559 from Hampshire County, 15,370 from Middlesex County, 6,280 from Norfolk County, 11 from Nantucket County, 5,507 from Plymouth County, 13,777 from Suffolk County, 6,288 from Worcester County and 981 are unknown, according to the DPH.

158 more deaths were reported Saturday.

As of 4 p.m., 314,646 people have been tested for the virus, up from 298,994.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

